New Tastes of Wine Symposium

The University of Newcastle is hosting industry professionals and experts for an evening of wine, cheese and discussion around how Australia’s changing trends are leading innovations in wine production.

Driven by advances in technology, changes in policy and consumer demand for healthier food and beverages, this symposium will explore the history and meaning of wine as a health product.

Led by Dr Tamara Bucher and Dr Julie McIntyre, discussions will include the politics of healthy alcohol consumption in the 19th Century, as well as consumer perception and behaviour of low alcohol wine.

Industry experts will also share insights into organic wine production and sustainability trends, finishing the evening with an informal panel session led by food and wine writer, Daniel Honan.

The event is being held in room X205 at NeW Space on Thursday 29 November from 4pm and is free to attend, but registrations are required.