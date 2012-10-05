The University of Newcastle Australia (UON) is a world-class university. Excellence in teaching, research and the student experience is the focus at UON.

Home

Find a Degree

Campuses and Locations

Callaghan Location

UON has state-of-the-art facilities at Callaghan and Newcastle City, as well as the Central Coast, Sydney, Singapore and five regional cities across Australia.

Events

News

Quick Links

Information About

Information for

University of Newcastle

Copyright 2017 CRICOS Provider Number 00109J The University of Newcastle, Australia

Universities Australia

We acknowledge the traditional owners upon whose ancestral lands the University of Newcastle campuses stand.