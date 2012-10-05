ACCEPT YOUR UAC OFFER If you received an undergraduate offer from UAC, click through to accept and find out what to do next.

YOUR SECOND CHANCE WITH NEWSTEP Maybe you were unable to complete your HSC, or didn’t get the marks you need – Newstep is your second chance.

UON engineer recognised for global impact Professor Brett Ninness honoured with IEEE Fellowship for the advancement and application of engineering.

Learn Chinese in 2017 Enrol now in our fun and interactive Chinese courses starting from 30 Jan.

UON ENGINEERING INNOVATOR awarded Dr Andrew Fleming has been awarded the 2016 Batterham Medal.

STUDY TEACHING AT UON IN 2017 Learn about the multiple pathways into UON’s seven Bachelor of Teaching (Honours) degrees.